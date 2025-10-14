Urgent ‘do not eat’ recall of Aldi ice cream over undeclared ingredient

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aldi has recalled tubs of ice cream it sold after it failed to list an allergen on the label.

The supermarket is recalling Gianni’s Cheeky Monkey Ice Cream because it contains wheat, which was not listed on the tub.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with coeliac disease or an allergy to gluten.

The Food Standards Agency told people who have bought the product and have an allergy to wheat or gluten to “not eat” it.

Customers have been told to instead “return the product to their nearest Aldi store for a full refund”.

The recall affects pack sizes of 500ml with a best-before of August 14, 2027 and barcode of 4088600275871.

open image in gallery The supermarket is recalling Gianni’s Cheeky Monkey Ice Cream because it contains wheat, which was not listed on the tub. ( Food Standards Agency )

Aldi said in it’s notice: “Our supplier is recalling Cheeky Monkey Ice Cream because it contains the allergen wheat (gluten) which is not listed on the packaging.

“Customers are asked to return this product to their nearest store, where a full refund will be given.

“We apologise that this product did not meet our normal high standards and thank you for your co-operation.”

The chunky chocolate and marshmallow ice cream retails for £1.99 according to Aldi’s website.

For more information customers are advised to visit Aldi's website or call its customer service team on 0800 042 0800.

Coeliac disease is an autoimmune condition where the body attacks its own tissues when gluten is eaten, which prevents normal digestion and absorption of food, with the risk of developing serious health complications.

It is driven by eating gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley and rye.

An estimated 1 in 100 people have it in the UK; however, only 36 per cent with the condition are clinically diagnosed, according to Coeliac UK.