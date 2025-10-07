Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

NHS trust’s gluten-free changes labelled ‘cruel and risky’

Coeliac Disease Or Gluten Intolerance? Here's the Difference.
  • Healthcare leaders in Cheshire and Merseyside have decided to cease providing gluten-free food prescriptions for children with coeliac disease to cut costs.
  • Doctors have labelled the decision as "cruel and risky," warning it will exacerbate health inequalities and lead to serious long-term health complications for affected children.
  • The independent care board (ICB) initially discussed food banks or food pantries as an alternative for families, though they later stated this was not an "official mitigation."
  • The prescription cuts, which affect around 2,300 people in the region, are set to end for children in November, following a six-month extension.
  • Experts, including those from the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, say that relying on food banks is a symptom of rising child poverty, and they cannot reliably meet specific nutritional needs.
