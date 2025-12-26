Activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah arrives in UK after release from Egyptian prison

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah has arrived in the UK following his release from an Egyptian prison in September after a presidential pardon.

His family and Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed the news on Friday,

The 44-year-old has long been considered Egypt's most high-profile political prisoner, having spent much of his adult life incarcerated for his activism.

He stands as a rare symbol of dissent against the extensive crackdown overseen by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

His prolonged detention, coupled with repeated hunger strikes, sparked widespread international calls for his freedom.

Abd el-Fattah acquired British citizenship in 2021 through his mother, Laila Soueif.

Alaa Abd el-Fattah embraces his mother Laila and sister Sanaa after more than a decade behind bars ( Family handout )

She confirmed his return on Facebook: "Praise be to Allah, Alaa reached London safely".

In a longer statement, his family said he flew to Britain on Friday from Cairo after his travel ban was lifted by Egyptian authorities on December 20. The statement said he would shortly be reunited with his 14-year-old son Khaled, who lives in Brighton in southern England with his mother.

"I'm delighted that Alaa Abd el-Fattah is back in the UK and has been reunited with his loved ones, who must be feeling profound relief," Starmer said on social media platform X.

"I want to pay tribute to Alaa’s family, and to all those that have worked and campaigned for this moment."

Despite campaigns calling for Abd el-Fattah's release, notably during the COP27 climate summit that Egypt hosted in 2022, Sisi pardoned him in September this year, having ordered authorities to study his possible pardon. Abd el-Fattah's name had been removed from Egypt's "terrorism" list months earlier.

On Friday, Starmer also thanked the president for his decision to grant the pardon.