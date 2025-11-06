Airbnb to provide 60 domestic abuse survivors with temporary accommodation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Airbnb has announced it will be partnering with Women’s Aid to provide temporary accommodation for survivors fleeing abuse in London.

The platform is launching a pilot in collaboration with the domestic abuse charity and City Hall to provide up to 60 survivors and their children with free emergency accommodation for up to two weeks.

Survivors will be connected to appropriate Airbnb-listed accommodation across the capital through Women’s Aid’s member services, when specialist emergency accommodation is not available.

Airbnb has also implemented a specialised booking flow that protects the anonymity of those staying in its properties in order to ensure their safety.

Survivors will receive one-to-one support services through Women’s Aid, including legal advice, advocacy, translation, and help with practicalities such as transport, while staying in the accommodation.

“There is a chronic shortage of refuge spaces for those fleeing abuse, and this pilot, which brings together the public, private and non-profit sectors, will be a valuable opportunity for us to see the impact that these collaborations can have,” said Farah Nazeer, the chief executive of Women’s Aid.

open image in gallery Survivors will be connected to appropriate Airbnb-listed accommodation across the capital through Women’s Aid’s member services, when specialist emergency accommodation is not available ( PA Archive )

“Systemic underfunding of specialist services has sadly meant that victims and survivors seeking support have been turned away at a point of crisis, with refuges operating a 60 per cent refusal rate.

“Collaborations such as these will mean survivors now have options, instead of facing imminent homelessness or being forced to return to the abuser.”

Velma Corcoran, Airbnb’s director of policy strategy in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said: “We’re in the homes business, and we believe everyone deserves one. This partnership uses the strength of Airbnb’s network to provide vital infrastructure to support survivors at a crucial time.”

The mayor of London is supporting the new programme – which follows a Manchester pilot that launched last year – with up to £50,000, matched by a £50,000 commitment from Airbnb.

open image in gallery Airbnb has also implemented a specialised booking flow that protects the anonymity of those staying in its properties in order to ensure their safety ( Getty )

One service that works with Women’s Aid to house survivors said the scheme offers a “much-needed alternative to traditional temporary accommodation”.

Speaking about the Manchester pilot, a spokesperson said: “It allowed us to safely accommodate single survivors in environments that felt more personal, comfortable, and supportive, helping many to feel secure and valued at a time of crisis.”

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said he is “proud” to work with Airbnb and Women’s Aid on the scheme.

He said: “Partnership work is a key part of my strategy to tackle violence against women and girls, and I am committed to continuing to work with partners to explore innovations to ensure survivors can access the care and support they need, whilst also working with the Met to go after perpetrators of these heinous crimes.”

Last year, The Independent launched its Brick by Brick campaign in partnership with the charity Refuge in response to the nationwide domestic abuse crisis. Thousands of women across the UK face danger in their own homes, but a woman is turned away from a refuge every two hours due to a lack of space.

The Independent heard testimony from a range of survivors and raised money to build two new safe houses, in a campaign that gained support from the Queen and the prime minister.