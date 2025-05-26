Popular air fryer recalled from Wilko and The Range over fears it could catch fire
The double stack air fryer risked melting and warping, the Office for Product Safety and Standards warned
A popular air fryer has been recalled over fears it could melt, warp and catch fire, the UK’s product safety watchdog warned.
The Haden air fryer, sold by Wilko and The Range, was pulled from shelves as the Office for Product Safety and Standards warned it posed a “serious risk of fire”.
The regulator said the kitchen appliance’s maximum temperature could exceed the stated level, causing the plastic and metal to warp and melt.
“The product presents a serious risk of fire as the heating element exceeds 150 degrees (the marked limit),” it warned.
“After prolonged use on the highest setting, the plastic and metal parts can warp and melt, presenting a risk of fire.”
The product does not meet the requirements of the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016, the watchdog added.
Consumers have been advised to stop using the product and return it to any The Range or Wilko store for a full refund.
Earlier this month, a popular beef lasagne meal was pulled from major supermarkets over fears it could contain seafood, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) warned.
La Famiglia Rana Slow-Cooked Braised Beef Lasagne was removed from Tesco and Morrisons due to it possibly containing prawns and lobster.
“Giovanni Rana (UK) Ltd is recalling La Famiglia Rana Slow-Cooked Braised Beef Lasagne, due to a packaging error,” the FSA said.
“Some packs may contain Prawn & Lobster Lasagne, that contains crustaceans (prawns and lobster), which are not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to crustaceans.”
