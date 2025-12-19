Fire warning issued over using air fryers to cook your Christmas dinner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A charity has issued a fire safety warning over air fryers ahead of people using them to cook their Christmas dinners over the festive holiday.

New data reveals that more than a third (39 per cent) of Brits will turn to their air fryer this festive season – which is the equivalent of more than 20 million people – with almost 9 million doing so for the first time.

But Electrical Safety First also found, in its poll of 4,000 people, that more than four in ten (43 per cent) owners admit to dangerous practices when using their device.

The charity has now warned of the fire dangers and risks that people may not be aware of while using the devices, such as using baking paper, leaving the appliance running unattended, not cleaning it regularly and operating it too close to a wall or in an enclosed space, all of which can significantly increase the risk of fire.

open image in gallery More than four in ten owners admit to dangerous practices when using their air fryer ( Getty Images )

It added that air fryer fires can lead to high damage costs. According to Admiral Home Insurance, the average claim involving an air fryer over the last three years was £22,500.

Stephen Curtler, product safety manager at Electrical Safety First, said air fryers, like any electrical appliance, “need to be used safely as the last thing anyone wants is their festive feast turning into a Christmas catastrophe”.

He added: "When using your air fryer, it’s best not to leave it unattended. If you smell burning plastic or hear any unusual noises coming from your machine, unplug it straight away and contact the manufacturer.

“Avoid using too much oil and don't use baking paper inside, as this can restrict the airflow your device needs to operate safely, and if the paper comes loose, it could come into contact with the heating element and catch fire. Don’t let your air fryer be the Grinch that stole Christmas.”

Almost a third of Brits (31 per cent) clean their air fryer after every use, but almost one in ten (9 per cent) admit they only clean it once a month or less.

open image in gallery Air fryer fires can lead to high damage costs ( Getty Images )

The charity is also urging people to shop for Christmas gifts safely by buying electrical devices from a reputable high-street retailer. A fifth of owners (19 per cent) say they purchased their air fryer from an online marketplace, where substandard and unsafe electrical products are often sold by third-party sellers.

Mr Curtler said: “Safety starts with where you shop, and buying from a reputable high-street retailer is the best way to ensure your air fryer, or any other electrical product, brings nothing but festive cheer into your home.”

Electrical Safety First has issued these simple steps to stay safe while using an air fryer this Christmas:

Do

Read the manufacturer’s instructions as not all air fryers work the same, and a quick read could avert an accident

Place your air fryer on a clean, stable, heat-resistant surface, away from walls, cupboards, wall sockets and anything flammable

Plug it directly into a wall socket, keeping the power cord away from heat sources

Clean your air fryer after each use to stop grease and oil from building up

Unplug it after every use

Don’t