Tributes paid to ‘much-loved’ boy who died after fatal tractor crash

A 14-year-old boy who died on Boxing Day following a tractor collision has been remembered by his family as a "cheeky chappie" who was "always smiling".

Aaron Anderson, from Consett, sustained life-threatening injuries when a John Deere Gator overturned at a farm near Burnopfield, County Durham, on December 21.

Durham Police confirmed the incident, and in a tribute released through the force, Aaron's family described him as a "cheeky chappie who was always smiling and would never fail to brighten up your day".

He had been receiving treatment at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

They added: “He was a much-loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him.

“Aaron was always happiest working on farms and fixing trucks. Even at the age of 14 he had an amazing work ethic and already had two apprenticeship offers.

“Although we are saddened about the life he will never have, we are so thankful for the life he has lived and will cherish all the happy memories he left us with.”

open image in gallery Police are continuing to carry out an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision ( Family Handout )

Durham Police were called to the scene at 8.25pm on December 21.

Officers performed life-saving first aid on two seriously injured teenagers but had all four tyres of their vehicle vandalised in the aftermath of the incident, the force has said.

A 13-year-old boy who also seriously injured during the incident is now recovering at home after being treated at hospital.

The family tribute added: “We have had an overwhelming response from our friends, family, and the local community who we can’t thank enough.

“We would also like to thank the ambulance service, police, and most importantly the amazing staff at the Royal Victoria Infirmary and charities who have provided us with so much comfort in this difficult time.

“Our thoughts and well wishes are also with everyone else affected by this tragic incident.

“We would now ask to be left in peace to grieve the loss of our son.”

Police are continuing to carry out an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision and wish to speak to anyone who may have any information.