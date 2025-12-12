‘Disgusting’ vandals chop down village Christmas tree hours after light switch-on

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Villagers have been left “heartbroken” after their Christmas tree was chopped down just hours after its lights were switched on.

The tree in Shotton Colliery, County Durham, has been decorated every year for more than a decade in a beloved festive tradition for residents.

But it was felled in what police believe was a “deliberate act” on Wednesday between the hours of 10 and 11pm, the day it had been lit up by community members to celebrate the festive season.

Pictures show the large tree fallen on its side in a forlorn sight.

Durham Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward after what they called a “disgusting act of mindless vandalism”, and said they are taking the incident “extremely seriously”.

open image in gallery The Christmas tree was felled late on Wednesday night, police said ( Durham Police/PA Wire )

They said anyone with any footage or information on the felling should come forward.

PC David Allan, from Peterlee Neighbourhood Police Team, said: “This was a disgusting act of mindless vandalism, which has caused huge upset throughout the village at a time when our community should be coming together.

“We are treating this incident extremely seriously, and we will deal with anyone responsible as robustly as the law allows.

“This behaviour has no place in our community. Someone knows something – please help us find who is responsible.”

open image in gallery Police said the incident had caused 'huge upset' ( Durham Police/PA Wire )

People reacted with anger and upset to the news after Peterlee Police posted on social media appealing for witnesses.

Kelly Betteridge commented: “It’s not just a tree, it was planted to commemorate the men and women of the First World War. Should be treated the same as any war memorial being vandalised. I really hope you catch them.”

Marie Lincoln added: “Hope you find the culprits went past it this morning truly heartbreaking for the residents.”

“Let’s hope they get caught, with all the cameras around hopefully they’ll be on, spoiling it for everyone in the village, it’s disgusting,” Ruth Smith said.