Dog attacks rose in the first five months of the ban on the XL bully breed, figures obtained by The Independent revealed - as police chiefs warn the legislation will be no “overnight fix”.

Under the change to the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 last year, on 1 February it became illegal to own an XL bully without a certificate of exemption.

The announcement by then prime minister Rishi Sunak was prompted by a series of attacks involving the breed, including the fatal mauling of a man by two dogs near Walsall in the West Midlands.

But the move faced opposition from animal welfare groups, such as the RSPCA and Dogs Trust, who said banning the XL bully would not stop attacks, while highlighting a “lack of data” behind the decision.

On Wednesday, Chief Constable Mark Harborough admitted the National Police Chiefs’ Council had not yet seen evidence of a reduction in dog attacks, although official figures are not yet available.

Patrick O’Hara, the NPCC’s tactical lead for dangerous dogs, added that no forces have yet reported a reduction in incidents and many are putting in additional staff to cope with demand from policing dangerous dogs.

The officers expect numbers of XL bullies to decrease gradually over time, but warned it will not be an “overnight fix” and will be a “generational change” spanning the lifetime of a dog.

In August, data obtained by The Independent showed the number of recorded incidents of out-of-control dogs injuring people or guide dogs had risen by nine per cent since the ban came in.

In the five months since 1 February there were 6,392 attacks recorded by police in England and Wales, up from 5,888 in the same period in 2023. The data came from 27 police forces which responded to a freedom of information request.

Since the ban there have also been at least seven fatal dog attacks. They include the death of Esther Martin, who was attacked by two XL bullies in Essex. Ashley Warren, 40, has denied being in charge of a dog which caused injury resulting in death while dangerously out of control in a private place.

open image in gallery Esther Martin, who was fatally mauled by two XL bully dogs in Jaywick, Essex. A man has been charged by police over the incident on 3 February ( PA )

In August, David Daintree died when his own XL Bully dog turned on him at his home in Accrington. In the same month, Nicholas Glass was found dead in the garden of a relative after being mauled by four dogs - two of whicih were XL bullies.

XL bully owner Sophie Coulthard said the figures proved breed-led legislation was not the solution to tackling the number of attacks. Last year, she was given the green light to bring forward a High Court challenge to the government’s ban on the breed.

Speaking to The Independent, she said: “The PM [Rishi Sunak] said it was important to keep the public safe, but this ban has not kept the public safe.

“We said all along it was a knee-jerk reaction and that there was an opportunity for real reform in the UK and much better legislation, and this [the data] shows that.”

Ms Coulthard said a surge in dog ownership during the pandemic – 11 million in 2023 compared to 9.6 million in 2021, according to charity PDSA – led to irresponsible breeding, which in turn contributed to the rise in attacks.

She said that XL bully dogs had been disproportionately headlined for dog attacks, while other breeds didn’t get the same exposure.

“This was a quick win from a Conservative government which was in a position where they needed to win votes and put ticks in boxes while they were struggling, and as we can see now it has not brought the solution we all wanted,” added Ms Coulthard. She wants a stricter licensing scheme for breeders, to enforce welfare and good ownership.

open image in gallery Sophie Coulthard and her XL bully dog. She says the government ban was a knee-jerk reaction and would not reduce dog attacks ( Sophie Coulthard )

Dogs Trust and the RSPCA are part of the Dog Control Coalition, which strongly opposed the ban on bullies.

The group also had a representative on a working party set up by Defra aimed at reducing dog bites and promoting responsible dog ownership. Despite finishing in July 2023, its findings aren’t yet published.

A spokesperson for Dogs Trust said: “We do not believe that banning further types of dog is an effective or sustainable solution to protecting public safety.

“Breed specific legislation fails to deliver what it was designed to do. It has not reduced hospital admissions from dog bites, it has not improved public safety and it has not reduced the number of dogs conforming to the breeds or types it legislates against.”

The group, which wants Labour to urgently review legislation, also said a ban on breeds led to the “unnecessary suffering and euthanasia of many dogs”. Following the ban on XL bullies, the National Police Chiefs’ Council said 848 dogs were surrendered by their owners and euthanised, with no assessment of their dangerousness, costing forces £340k in vet fees.

The first year of XL Bully ban is estimated to cost police £25million in vet and kennel fees alone, said the NPCC

In Augusts, RSPCA’s dog welfare expert Dr Samantha Gaines told The Independent she was not surprised by the rise in attacks and urged the new Labour government to change its approach to protecting the public.

open image in gallery Supporters of the XL bully breed during a protest against banning the dogs in central London last year ( Getty )

“This current approach is not working, as is evident by these figures, and needs a complete overhaul, not only to better protect public safety but also to ensure good dog welfare,” she said.

“We want to see the government commit to tackling the root causes of aggressive behaviour in dogs, which are complex but include improving and enforcing current breeding and dog control regulations, and to promote responsible dog ownership, in order to effectively protect public safety while also ensuring better dog welfare.”

However, there are some who say the ban on bullies is working.

The Centre for Evidence-Based Regulation of Dangerous Dogs (CEBRDD) claimed in August that the breed was proportionately behind more attacks than any other breed in 2023.

A spokesperson told The Independent that the ban had been effective in stopping the sale of the dogs and preventing attacks in public.

He claimed that scientific research showed the dogs were almost three times more likely to kill than any other breed, adding that moves for responsible ownership and education, while important, were less effective without breed bans.

Highlighting the fatal dog attacks by XLs this year, the CEBRDD also said the rise could have been down to an update in Crown Prosecution Service guidance with dog-on-dog attacks now considered under the offences recorded by police forces.

The ban on bullies gained cross-party support last year, including from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and then shadow environment secretary Steve Reed, who pledged to update the Dangerous Dogs Act and review the list of dangerous breeds if his party won the election.

Other breeds banned are American pit bull terriers, Japanese tosas, dogo Argentinos and fila Brasileiros.

In August, a Defra spokesperson said: “Ongoing attacks show we need to do more to protect the public from dangerous dogs.

“We continue to work with the police, local authorities and animal welfare groups to encourage responsible dog ownership across all breeds. The ban on XL bullies is there to protect public safety, and we expect all XL bully owners to comply with the conditions.”