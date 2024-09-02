‘Kind-hearted’ man died after he was attacked by four dogs including two XL Bullies

Support truly

A “compassionate” man was mauled to death by four dogs - two of which were XL bullies, an inquest has heard.

Nicholas Glass, 33, was found dead in the garden of a relative’s home from blunt force trauma from multiple bites.

Glass, described as a “loving son, brother and uncle” was discovered outside the home in Hereford Close in Rednal, Birmingham, in the early hours of August 21.

West Midlands Police believe up to four dogs were present around the time he was attacked, with two of the dogs seized by police at the time and the remaining pair found two days later.

Tests concluded that two of the dogs were of the XL bully banned breed and neither had a certificate of exemption.

An inquest was opened into the death of Mr Glass, from Chalybeate Close in Rubery, at Birmingham and Solihull Coroner’s Court on Monday morning.

XL Bully attacks have risen 9 per cent since the ban ( PA Archive )

Coroner James Bennett said Mr Glass was identified by police at the scene.

The inquest, which will look at Mr Glass’s medical cause of death and the events leading up to his death, was adjourned until January 13 2025 so the “relevant evidence can be obtained”, Mr Bennett said.

He added: “I would like to take this opportunity to express my condolences to the family of Mr Glass.”

In a tribute released through police last month, Mr Glass’s family said: “In Nicholas we’ve lost a loving son, brother and uncle who was adored by all of his family and friends.

“He was kind-hearted, caring and compassionate and he’d do anything for anyone. We are devastated at his loss and we all miss him desperately.”

The inquest opened as dog attacks continued to rise despite a ban on the XL bully breed, exclusive figures obtained by The Independent reveal. Campaign groups have slammed the “knee-jerk” policy while demanding an overhaul of legislation by the new Labour government.

Esther Martin was killed in a separate dog attack ( PA Media )

Under a change to the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 last year, on 1 February it became illegal to own an XL bully without a certificate of exemption.

But data obtained by The Independent shows the number of recorded incidents of out-of-control dogs injuring people or guide dogs has risen by nine per cent since the ban came in.

In the five months since 1 February there were 6,392 attacks recorded by police in England and Wales, up from 5,888 in the same period in 2023. The data came from 27 police forces which responded to a freedom of information request.

Since the ban there have also been at least seven fatal dog attacks. They include the death of Esther Martin, who was attacked by two XL bullies in Essex. A 40-year-old man has been charged by police over the grandmother’s death.