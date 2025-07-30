XL bully bites four-year-old girl on river footpath

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police have launched an investigation after reports a four-year-old girl was bitten by an XL bully dog on a river footpath.

The girl was on a footpath by the River Irwell in the Kersal area of Salford when the attack happened between 2 and 3pm on Saturday July 19, Greater Manchester Police said.

It is understood the girl did not sustain serious injuries.

The force is now appealing for more information following the attack and has asked anyone with any information to get in touch.

A spokesperson from Greater Manchester Police said: “We are appealing for information following an incident which saw an XL bully bite a four-year-old child on footpath of the River Irwell in Kersal between 2 and 3pm on Saturday 19 July.

“Thankfully no serious injury was sustained.”

Since February 1 last year it has been illegal to own an XL bully without a certificate of exemption.

The changes followed a string of dog attacks across the country, including the fatal mauling of a man by two dogs near Walsall in the West Midlands.

However, campaign groups have raised concerns about the effectiveness of the ban.

Figures obtained by The Independent in January revealed dog attacks rose in the first five months of the ban on the XL bully breed as police chiefs warned the legislation would be no “overnight fix”.