Two teenagers charged over murder of 14-year-old schoolboy on bus in Woolwich

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Two teenagers have been charged with murdering a 14-year-old boy who was stabbed to death on a London bus.

Kelyan Bokassa was fatally injured on a route 472 bus in Woolwich, south-east London, last Tuesday.

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were charged in the early hours of Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.

The pair have been remanded in custody and will appear at Bromley Youth Court later today.

David Malone, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Our thoughts remain with Kelyan’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active and each of the defendants has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

A 44-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released under investigation.

Police were called at 2:28pm last Tuesday to reports of a stabbing on the Route 472 bus on Woolwich Church Street.

Kelyan died shortly after medics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance arrived at the scene.

Police said that specialist officers were supporting his family.