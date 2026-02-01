Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman stabbed to death in London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was stabbed to death in a “busy part” of north-west London, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Pound Lane, Willesden, on Saturday afternoon at approximately 4pm, the Metropolitan Police said.

Emergency services attended the scene and found a 50-year-old woman with stab wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of paramedics, the force added.

A man believed to have been known to the victim was arrested on Saturday evening and taken into custody at a north London police station, according to the Met.

open image in gallery The Metropolitan Police have released a statement (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) ( PA Archive )

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Woodsford, who is leading the investigation from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Firstly, my thoughts are with the victim and her family at this incredibly difficult time.

“This incident happened in a busy part of Willesden, and I’d also like to thank the members of the public who provided first aid and called the emergency services.

“A suspect was arrested within several hours of the incident and he remains in custody.

“Our priority is to establish the circumstances surrounding what happened.

“However, based on our inquiries so far, there is nothing to suggest any wider risk to the public.”

Local officers will be on patrol in the area on Sunday, the Met Police added.

Detective Superintendent Tony Bellis, responsible for local policing in Brent, said: “An incident of this nature is tragic and deeply concerning, and our thoughts remain with the victim’s family, friends and all those affected.

“Based on what we know at this stage, this is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no information to suggest any wider risk to the public.

“Residents will notice an increased police presence in the area in the coming days.

“Our officers are there to provide reassurance, engage with the community, and respond to any questions or concerns.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may assist the investigation to speak to officers in the area or contact us directly.

“Even small pieces of information can be vital.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting the reference CAD 4731/31Jan.