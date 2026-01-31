Manhunt launched as police investigate attempted murder

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police have named a man wanted in connection to an attempted murder investigation in Wales.

Detectives are appealing for help to locate James McKenna, 57, who has been missing since the alleged attack in Carmarthen Park on Thursday afternoon.

Dyfed-Powys Police said a woman was taken to hospital, where she remains in a stable condition, following the incident.

Detective chief superintendent Ross Evans said: “We understand that this incident is a cause of concern for the people of Carmarthen. I want to reassure you that we are doing everything possible to locate James and bring the incident to a swift conclusion.

“James – if you see this message, I encourage you to make yourself known to us at the earliest opportunity so that this matter can be resolved swiftly.”

open image in gallery An incident took place in Carmarthen Park between 3 and 4pm on Thursday ( Google Maps )

Mr McKenna, a local to the Carmarthen area, is also known to have connections to Ireland, and officers have made enquiries with ports and transport hubs.

“I want to reiterate that this is an isolated incident, and any additional patrols are for reassurance only. Additional policing resources will be seen in the town as enquiries progress,” Mr Evans said.

“This type of incident is highly unusual for the area, and I want to be clear that we will not tolerate violence of any sort in our community.”

open image in gallery Anyone who has seen Mr McKenna has been asked to not approach him ( Dyfed-Powys Police )

Mr McKenna is described as a 5'7 white, British male, who is bald with white facial hair.

“We know that the scene presence [of police] has caused some disruption to residents. We apologise for this necessary step, and hope to release the scenes as soon as possible.

“Thank you to the local Carmarthen community for your patience and understanding while we continue to carry out our enquiries.”

Anyone who has information or has seen Mr McKenna has been asked not to approach him, but to contact 101 or make a report online.