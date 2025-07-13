Van ‘bursts into flames’ after being hit by train at level crossing
Footage posted on social media appears to show a vehicle in flames following the incident in Teynham
A train has struck a van which has reportedly burst into flames at a level crossing in Kent.
British Transport Police is responding to the incident off Lower Road in Teynham, near Sittingbourne, this afternoon.
Southeastern’s managing director Steve White confirmed a train had hit the vehicle at a level crossing.
He posted on X: “The @Se_Railway is closed near Teynham following a train hitting a van on a level crossing.
“Replacement buses are operating between Gillingham & Faversham and Sheerness & Sittingbourne. We are working with the emergency services.”
Reports on social media, which claim the train was a high-speed London-bound service, appear to show a vehicle in flames as police close off the road.
Commuters have been warned to expect disruption until 6pm.
More follows on this breaking news story...