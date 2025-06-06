Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An investigation into a crash between a farm trailer and a train moving at 80mph in Herefordshire found that the driver of the trailer reached out for permission to cross the tracks at the level crossing ahead of the collision.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB), an independent agency that works with the Department for Transport, has released its initial findings on what happened during the crash.

The incident involved a Transport for Wales train, which was operating a passenger service from Manchester to Cardiff on 22 May, when it drove into an agricultural trailer that was crossing the tracks.

The collision occurred at around 10.37am while the train was passing near Leominster, Herefordshire.

The train was travelling at 80mph at the time it collided with the trailer, which was being hauled over the Nordan Farm level crossing by a tractor.

In its initial report, RAIB said that the driver of the tractor involved in the accident had telephoned the signaller before using the crossing.

Nordan Farm’s crossing is fitted with telephones, which people are directed to use to obtain permission from the signaller before opening the crossing gates and heading over the railway.

Despite using the telephone, the trailer was smashed into by an oncoming train. Fortunately, the tractor driver was not injured.

In the aftermath of the collision, the trailer had parted from the tractor and became wedged on the front of the train, yet the train ran for around 500 metres under braking before it came to a standstill.

The train did not derail, but its leading vehicle and some of the front passenger coaches suffered damage. There was also damage to the struck trailer, lineside equipment and a second level crossing located beyond Nordan Farm.

There were 66 passengers and eight staff on board at the time, and six passengers were treated for minor injuries. Two of the people who were injured were taken to hospital and later discharged.

Passenger Morgan Shake described hearing a "really loud bang" as the train hit the trailer.

"The train just stopped moving, there was just debris everywhere," she told BBC News.

"Not many people knew what was going on," added fellow passenger Sophie Hughen.

"But thankfully, no one was severely injured at all, so that was really good."

RAIB will continue to investigate the sequence of events that led to the accident. It will look into the actions of those involved and any factors that may have influenced them.

It will also look into any previous incidents at the Nordan Farm crossing, as well as the management of risk at this crossing and Network Rail’s wider strategy for mitigating risks.

The rail network faced disruption for more than 24 hours after the crash, with the line blocked between Hereford and Shrewsbury.

British Transport Police arrested a 32-year-old man who was released under investigation.

The crash report follows another investigation by RAIB involving two Transport for Wales services that collided with each other in October.

Four faults were detected in one of the train’s safety systems. The incident resulted in the death of one man, and 23 people were also injured.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast