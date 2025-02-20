Valentine’s Day pub shooting suspect ‘believed dead after falling into Thames’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The man suspected to have shot dead a woman outside a Kent pub on Valentine’s Day has died after falling into the Thames, police have confirmed.

Lisa Smith, 43, from Slough, was killed in Knockholt near The Three Horseshoes pub just after 7pm on Friday, Kent Police said.

The force believes the man, named as Edvard Stockings or Smith, fell from the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge which crosses the Thames at Dartford 17 miles away.

A car containing a handgun was found abandoned on the bridge and a man was seen on the wrong side of the barrier, but his body has yet to be found.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Higham said: “We have carried out a full and extensive investigation into Lisa’s tragic murder and our inquiries have concluded that the suspect is believed to have died after falling into the River Thames.

“Multiple searches of several areas of the river have since been assisted by the Metropolitan Police, London Fire Brigade and Coastguard, but at this stage we have not recovered a body.

“These searches are ongoing and whilst our investigation will continue, we will be preparing our findings and reports to assist the coroner.

“This murder has led to the senseless loss of a beloved daughter and mother and our thoughts remain with Lisa’s family.”

More follows...