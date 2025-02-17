For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A woman shot dead at a Kent pub has been named by police as 43-year-old Lisa Smith from Slough.

She was pronounced dead outside the Three Horseshoes pub on Valentine’s Day, after police were called shortly after 7pm.

Police are continuing to search the River Thames for a suspect who is believed to have been seen on the wrong side of the Queen Elizabeth II bridge in Dartford.

A car and firearm linked to the suspect were recovered next to the Dartford Crossing after police were called to Main Road in Knockholt at 7.02pm on Friday.

Police are focusing their efforts to locate the suspect, who was known to Ms Smith, and recover him from the water.

open image in gallery She was pronounced dead while the suspect is believed to have entered the River Thames ( Gareth Fuller/PA Wire )

Landlady Michelle Thomas told Sky News that she had been preparing the Valentine’s dinner when she heard two loud bangs she initially thought were fireworks.

She said: “There was so much commotion — screaming, shouting, crying.”

Ms Thomas added that the victim was not a regular at the pub, where floral tributes were laid yesterday, but had been there before, “mostly in the summer”.

She also described how an off-duty firearms officer intervened to get the situation under control.

It is understood neither the suspect nor victim were from Kent but had local connections to the area.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector David Higham, said on Saturday: “Call handlers received reports of a man on the wrong side of the barrier and we are not ruling out the possibility that he may have entered the water.

“We are currently only looking for one suspect and do not believe there to be an ongoing risk to the public.

“Specialist officers continue to work with the families of both parties involved to support them following this tragic incident.”

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...