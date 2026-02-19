Trump calls Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest ‘so bad for the royal family’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

US President Donald Trump has weighed in on the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, hours after the King’s brother was detained under suspicion of misconduct in public office.

“I think it's a shame. I think it's very sad. I think it's so bad for the royal family. It’s very, very sad. To me, it’s a very sad thing,” Mr. Trump said Thursday.

Andrew, who used to be known as “Prince” before having his royal titles stripped, was arrested after police launched an investigation into claims that he shared sensitive information while on official visits as the UK as the country’s trade envoy with Jeffrey Epstein.

The claims emerged as part of the Epstein file’s that were recently released by Trump’s Department of Justice.