Tommy Robinson won’t be charged over alleged St Pancras assault, police say

Tommy Robinson will not be charged over an alleged assault at St Pancras railway station last month.

The British Transport Police said the Crown Prosecution Service concluded “there was not a realistic prospect of conviction.”

Police said that following an investigation, the alleged victim “did not wish to provide a statement to the investigation.”

Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was arrested at Luton airport on Monday 4 August, after leaving for Tenerife during the early hours following the incident on 28 July.

open image in gallery Tommy Robinson won’t be charged over the alleged assault at St Pancras railway station (Lucy North/PA) ( PA )

Video footage on social media showed the far-right activist walking back and forth near a motionless man lying on floor, near the escalator down to the Thameslink line.

The footage does not show how the man came to be hurt. However, Robinson appears to say: “He f***ing came at me, bruv,” before walking away down a set of stairs.

The activist said in a lengthy video on social media that he acted in self-defence after a man physically confronted him.

He urged the police to share the CCTV footage of what happened.

open image in gallery Footage on social media appears to show Tommy Robinson walking away from a man in St Pancras Station ( Social media )

A statement from the force said: “Following a report of an assault at St Pancras station on 28 July, detectives from BTP quickly launched a full and thorough investigation, which involved a 42-year-old man being arrested on suspicion of GBH at Luton Airport on 4 August,” British Transport Police said.

“Officers worked at pace to gather evidence, including CCTV footage and witness statements, however the victim did not wish to provide a statement to the investigation.

“We presented the prosecution file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) – who are responsible for considering the evidence available and deciding whether it meets the legal threshold to charge someone with an offence.

“Following a review of the available evidence, the CPS concluded that there was not a realistic prospect of conviction and therefore there would be no criminal charges in this case.”