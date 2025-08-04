Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tommy Robinson arrested over alleged assault at London train station

British Transport Police said an arrest had been made at Luton Airport

Independent Reporters
Monday 04 August 2025 15:24 EDT
Tommy Robinson’s real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon (Lucy North/PA)
Tommy Robinson’s real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon (Lucy North/PA) (PA Wire)

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson has been arrested over an alleged assault at St Pancras’ train station in London.

On Monday, British Transport Police said: "Officers from BTP have tonight arrested a 42-year-old man from Bedfordshire in connection to an assault at St Pancras station in London on July 28.

"The arrest took place at Luton Airport shortly after 6.30pm, following a notification that the man had boarded an incoming flight from Faro.

"The man had been wanted for questioning after leaving the country to Tenerife in the early hours of August 29 following the incident at St Pancras.

"He was arrested on suspicion of GBH (Grievous Bodily Harm) and will now be taken to custody for questioning."

Footage emerged last Monday appearing to show the far-right activist, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, walking away from a man lying injured on the floor at St Pancras station.

Police said the man was taken to hospital with “serious” injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The far-right activist was originally believed to have boarded a plane to the Spanish island early last Tuesday, according to local media reports in Spain.

Robinson co-founded the English Defence League (EDL) in Luton in 2009, which was active until about 2013.

