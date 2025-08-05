Former Arsenal star Thomas Partey granted bail on rape charges

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey has been granted conditional bail after appearing in court on rape and sexual assault charges.

The Ghanaian midfielder, 32, has been charged with five counts of rape against two women, as well as a charge of sexual assault against a third woman.

His face remained expressionless and he did not react as prosectors detailed the alleged offences. The court heard one instance was alleged to have taken place while the midfielder was on holiday in Spain.

He is also alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman at his home in February 2022. Emma Fenn, defending, did not object to all six counts being referred up to the Crown Court.

As bail conditions were discussed in court, Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring said: “I understand he’s no longer employed in this country and playing in Spain now.”

open image in gallery Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court where he is accused of rape ( PA )

It comes amid reports that Partey is set to join Spanish club Villarreal.

Addressing Partey, who stood with his arms behind his back, Mr Goldspring told him he faced six charges, of which five must be heard in the Crown Court.

“The sixth charge can be sent if it is a related offence,” he said. “Therefore, all six charges will be sent to the Crown Court at the Old Bailey.”

He granted Partey conditional bail but warned him he must not make contact with any of the complainants and should report to police if he wished to change his address, stay at a different address for more than 14 consecutive days, or travel abroad.

“If you breach any of these conditions you will be arrested, you will come back before me, and you will almost certainly be remanded in custody,” he said.

open image in gallery Thomas Partey was granted conditional bail ( Reuters )

The Metropolitan Police said it first received reports of an allegation of rape in February 2022. Charges were brought against Partey four days after his departure from Arsenal in June, after his contract with the club expired.

The alleged offences relate to two counts of rape against one woman and three counts against another, alongside one count of sexual assault, prosecutors said.

Partey, 32, joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020. He made 35 appearances in the club’s 2024/25 campaign, which saw them finish second in the Premier League and reach the semi-finals of the Champion’s League.

His lawyer has previously said he “welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name”.

He is next due to appear in court at the Old Bailey on September 2.