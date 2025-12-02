Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Teenager, 16, killed in minibus crash near school is named

Eleanor Hague, 16, known as Ellie, was on a minibus with eight other teenagers when it was involved in a crash near Tadcaster Grammar School

Alex Ross
Tuesday 02 December 2025 17:10 EST
16-year-old Eleanor Hague - known as Ellie - from Sherburn in Elmet, a sixth form student at Tadcaster Grammar School, who died following a collision on Monday
A sixth-form student who died in a crash involving a minibus carrying nine teenagers has been named - as her school issued a statement on the “unimaginable tragedy”.

Eleanor Hague, 16, known as Ellie, from Sherburn in Elmet, died in the incident involving a white Mercedes Sprinter minibus and a Hyundai i10 car near Tadcaster Grammar School on Monday at 12.30pm.

Ellie, a sixth-form student at the school, was a passenger on the minibus which was carrying nine teenagers aged 16 to 18 – both from her school and Sherburn High School.

Another teenage girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The other passengers and the man driving the minibus sustained minor injuries, police said.

Tadcaster Grammar School described the incident, which resulted in the death of Eleanor Hague, pictured, as an 'unimaginable tragedy'
In a statement issued on social media, Tadcaster Grammar School said: “We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred yesterday which involved the tragic loss of one of our students.

"Our heartfelt thoughts are with everyone affected by this unimaginable tragedy. We are totally committed to providing every member of our school community with unwavering support and empathy as we come together as one.

"Appropriate support will be available on site tomorrow, with school open to all students and staff."

The driver of the Hyundai, a 40-year-old woman from Leeds, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving, the force said.

She had been released on conditional bail.

Police were appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to contact the force.

