Girl killed in crash involving minibus carrying nine teenagers near school in Tadcaster

Another girl is serious injured after the crash near Tadcaster Grammar School on Monday afternoon

Alex Ross
Monday 01 December 2025 17:49 EST
The crash involving the minibusy carrying nine teenagers took place in Toulston Lane in Tadcaster, near Tadcaster Grammar School, on Monday afternoon
The crash involving the minibusy carrying nine teenagers took place in Toulston Lane in Tadcaster, near Tadcaster Grammar School, on Monday afternoon (Google Maps)

A girl has died and another is seriously injured after a crash involving a minibus carrying nine teenagers.

North Yorkshire Police said it is investigating the collision involving a white Mercedes Sprinter minibus and a Hyundai i10 car on Toulston Lane in Tadcaster at around 12.30pm on Monday.

The girl who died at the scene was a passenger on the minibus which was carrying nine teenagers aged 16 to 18, the force said.

Another teenage girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The other passengers and the man driving the minibus were left with minor injuries, police said.

The crash took place close to Tadcaster Grammar School. According to the BBC, the school sent a message to parents saying it would be closed on Tuesday as the site “will not be safe for students”.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 40-year-old woman, has been arrested in connection with the investigation, the force added.

Police are appealing for witness and anyone with dashcam footage.

