Suspected arson attack on London restaurant like a ‘Halloween scene’, witness says

A suspected arson attack at a restaurant in north-east London “looked like a scene from Halloween”, a local businessman has said.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the scene at Indian Aroma in Woodford Avenue, Gants Hill in Ilford about 9pm on Friday.

CCTV footage from the fire, which left three people in a life-threatening condition, appeared to show a man running out of the building with his clothing on fire.

Footage shows a group of people with their faces covered walk into the restaurant before pouring liquid on to the floor. Seconds later, the inside of the restaurant is engulfed in flames.

Part of the ground floor was damaged by fire, and crews rescued five people from the restaurant. Nine others got out beforehand, London Fire Brigade said.

open image in gallery A forensic investigator at the restaurant in Ilford (Helen William/PA) ( PA Wire )

Sayed Bokhari, 39, said he had spoken to the manager of the restaurant, adding: “He was crying. He was very shocked. He was really crying. He was extremely scared.”

Mr Bokhari said: “It’s awful and it’s very scary.”

“It looked like a scene from Halloween. It was a serious, dramatic thing and people were running around him,” he said, referring to the injured man.

Mr Bokhari, who has run a business in the area for 15 years, said: “It is scary because we run retail stores which are welcoming customers in.

“The doors are open like the doors of your house. We cannot body check everyone to see if they are safe. There is only so much that high street security can do.

“It is scary. You are worried for people. You are worried about your business.

“London is not such a fun place any more.”

No arrests have been made following the suspected arson attack and the cause of the blaze is being investigated by firefighters and the Met.

open image in gallery Police officers search the area on Woodford Avenue in Ilford (Helen William/PA) ( PA Wire )

One local resident described the aftermath of the suspected arson attack as “horrible”.

Hospital porter Edward Thawe, 43, stepped outside his nearby home with his 12-year-old son to see if he could help after hearing screaming.

He said it was “more than scary and the sort of thing that you don’t want to look at twice”.

He said he thought one man who was on the street and a woman who was also outside may have been customers.

Mr Thawe added that the man’s “whole body was burnt”, including his shirt, but he was still wearing his trousers.

A police cordon was in place on Saturday as forensic officers examined the scene.

A trail of what appeared to be bloody footprints along the pavement was spotted by a forensic officer and a number of items were also bagged up in clear plastic carriers.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, of the Met’s Central Specialist Crime North unit, said: “We understand this incident will cause concern within the community. My team of specialist detectives are working at speed to piece the incident together.

“Locals can expect to see a large police presence in the area. If you have any concerns, please speak to those officers on the ground.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Met on 101, quoting 7559/22AUG. If you wish to remain anonymous, speak to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.