Schoolboy stabbed to death in zombie knife attack in Woolwich named

A schoolboy who was stabbed to death in Woolwich has been named as two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Daejuan Campbell, 15, died on Sunday evening in an incident thought to have involved a zombie-style knife just before a ban against the deadly weapons came into force.

The teenager was found with a fatal stab injury on Eglinton Road in south-east London at around 6.30pm amid reports of a disturbance.

The Metropolitan Police launched a murder investigation. A 52-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday and both remain in police custody.

A Metropolitan Police officer stands near a police cordon and forensic tent on Paget Terrace, near the scene in Eglinton Road ( Rosie Shead/PA Wire )

In the aftermath of the incident, the force issued a warning over zombie-style knives, with detectives believing one was used in the attack.

Just two days after the fatal stabbing, new legislation making it illegal to own zombie-style knives and machetes came into force in England and Wales.

Speaking outside Plumstead Police Station on Monday, Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry said: “The fact a 15-year-old teenager who had his whole life ahead of him has been taken from his family in this way is a stark and sobering reminder of the danger of zombie-style knives. We are committed to doing everything in our power to take these weapons off the streets.”

The government announced a ban on zombie knives earlier this year as part of efforts to reduce knife crime, with campaigners including actor Idris Elba pushing for the large blades to be outlawed.

It will be illegal to own zombie-style knives and machetes from Tuesday ( PA Wire )

The new legislation closes a loophole to an initial ban on the knives first imposed in 2016, which meant the weapon could be kept and sold if it did not have images depicting violence.

From Tuesday, the banned knives will be defined as “any bladed weapon over eight inches in length with a plain cutting edge and sharp pointed end that also has either a serrated cutting edge, more than one hole in the blade, or multiple sharp points like spikes”.

On Monday, a white forensic tent and police cordon were put in place at the scene in Eglinton Road, while officers searched the area and spoke to neighbours.

Police officers work at the scene of the fatal stabbing in Woolwich ( The Independent )

A spokesperson for Sadiq Khan said: “The mayor’s thoughts are with the family and friends of the teenage boy who has been killed in Woolwich, as well as the wider community.

“This heart-breaking violence has no place in our streets. The mayor is in close contact with police leaders and there will be increased patrols in the local area.”

Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 5989/22Sep.