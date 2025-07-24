Couple who died after arson attack remembered as ‘life and soul of the party’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A “deeply loved” couple who died after an arson at their home are being remembered as the “life and soul of the party”.

Eric Greener, 77, and Sheila Jackson, 83, died following the blaze in St Helens, Merseyside, in the early hours of 15 July.

Police have launched a murder investigation.

“Sheila and Eric, also known as our Queen and King, were a deeply loved mum, nan, great-Nan, sister, auntie, dad, step-dad, grandad, great-grandad, uncle and couple,” their family said in a tribute.

“They were known for being the life and soul of the party, always loving a song on the karaoke and enjoying a great caravan holiday.

“They will forever be devastatingly missed but eternally loved by their family, friends and the community.”

open image in gallery Sheila Jackson died alongside her partner Eric Greener

Merseyside Police said an accelerant was used to start the blaze at the home on South John Street.

The couple had lived at the home for 15 years.

A 46-year-old man from Fazakerley remains in custody after he was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday.

A 31-year-old man from St Helens was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder and was conditionally bailed after questioning.

open image in gallery Eric Greener has been remembered, alongside his partner Sheila Jackson, as ‘deeply loved’

Speaking earlier this week, Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson said: “I know the community in St Helens is still feeling the shock and sadness of Eric and Sheila’s tragic deaths.

“Our investigation team have been carrying out extensive inquiries into the incident and this second arrest demonstrates important progress is being made.

“We continue to ask the public to come forward with information, either directly to Merseyside Police or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

“If you have yet to come forward and recall seeing or hearing anything suspicious on or around South John Street around the time of the incident, please do not assume what you know has already been reported to us.

“Tell us what you know and we will assess all information as we build a full picture of what happened and ultimately seek to bring the perpetrators to justice.”