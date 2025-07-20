Man, 31, held on suspicion of murder after elderly couple killed in house fire
A force spokesperson said an accelerant was used to start the blaze
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an elderly couple died in a fire at their home in St Helens.
Peter Eric Greener, 77, known as Eric, died on Tuesday after the fire broke out in the early hours of the morning. His partner Sheila Jackson, 83, passed away the following day.
Merseyside Police said an accelerant was used to start the blaze at their home on South John Street.
The 31-year-old man from St Helens was arrested in the early hours of Sunday on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.
Although an arrest has been made, detective superintendent Rachel Wilson, senior investigating officer, still urged the public to come forward with any information about the fire.
“Extensive inquiries continue, and to that end we are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward, particularly if you live in the area of South John Street and recall seeing or hearing anything suspicious at around the time of the incident,” she added.
“Please do not assume what you know has already been reported to us, as we can quickly make that assessment.”
On Friday, pictures of the couple, including one showing Mr Greener with his arm around Ms Jackson, were released by their families through police.
Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath said last week it was “sickening” and “a truly shocking incident” and everyone in Merseyside would be “utterly appalled” at what had happened.
Anyone with information should contact Merseyside Police by calling 101, quoting incident reference 25000580909, or through social media on X @MerPolCC or on Facebook at Merseyside Police Contact Centre.
Information can also be given through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.