Man arrested after two killed in Southwark quadruple stabbing

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two men died following a stabbing in London’s Southwark.

Officers were called to a business premises on Long Lane, Southwark, around 1pm on Monday, following reports of the stabbing, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene and treated four people for stab wounds.

A 58-year-old man died at the scene and a 27-year-old man died later in hospital.

On Tuesday, police said a 31-year-old man, who is a British citizen and was initially detained in connection with the incident, was arrested on Monday.

He remains in hospital and his condition is not life-threatening, they added.

Police officers on Long Lane, Southwark ( James Manning/PA Wire )

Detective Chief Superintendent Emma Bond, who leads policing for the area, said: “Our thoughts are first and foremost with the family and friends of the victims of this tragic incident.

“Our investigation continues at pace and we are working hard to understand the full circumstances.

“I understand there may be concern in the local community and there will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days.

“I would also encourage anyone who may be worried to speak to an officer.”

A crime scene remains in place and the investigation continues, the force added.

Police reiterated that the incident took place inside a business premises, and that a crime scene is in place at a nearby hotel where the arrested man entered.

Speculation that the man was staying at the hotel is not accurate, the force said.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 101 or report it online.