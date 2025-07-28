Two dead after stabbing at business in south London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A murder investigation has been launched after two men were killed in a stabbing in South East London.

Officers were called to a business premises on Long Lane, Southwark, around 1pm on Monday, following reports of the stabbing, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene and treated four people for stab wounds.

A 58-year-old man died at the scene while three other men were taken to hospital, the force said.

A 27-year-old man has since died in hospital.

A man in his thirties remains in hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The force said a man in his 30s has been detained in connection with the incident and is in hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Detective Chief Superintendent Emma Bond, who leads policing for the area, said: “Our investigation is in the early stages and we are working hard to understand the full circumstances of this shocking incident.

“At this point, we do not believe it to be terrorism-related and there is no further risk to the public.

“There will be a heavy police presence in the area throughout today and I would encourage anyone with information to speak with officers or contact the Met by other means.”

Local councillor Helen Dennis said the incident was “heartbreaking”, and encouraged anyone with information to report it to the police.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.04pm today (28 July) to reports of a stabbing on Long Lane, SE1.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, advanced paramedics, incident response officers, a command support vehicle and paramedics from our tactical response unit. We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance, which consisted of a paramedic and a doctor in a car.

“We treated four people at the scene. We took three patients to major trauma centres as a priority. Very sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Anyone with information can also call 101 or report online, quoting CAD3499/28.