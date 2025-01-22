Starmer to be grilled at PMQs over Southport killings as Axel Rudakubana’s family go into hiding: latest

✕ Close Cooper warns of ‘rising youth violence and extremism’

Sir Keir Starmer will be grilled at PMQs after announcing a public inquiry into the Southport killings and vowing to leave no stone unturned in identifying potential failings.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, admitted on Monday to murdering three girls aged between six and nine after his frenzied knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Merseyside last year.

The then-17-year-old travelled five miles from his family home to the Hart Space, where he ambushed the youngsters. Since then, The Community Church, which his father attended, revealed the killer’s family have been moved to a secret location for their protection.

“The Rudakubana family have been devastated following this terrible incident and they have been moved by the police, for their protection, from their home in Banks to a secret location that we are unaware of,” it said.

In an address to the nation on Tuesday, Sir Keir promised action to end how “shockingly easy” it is for children to buy knives, including forcing online retailers to put in place tougher checks.