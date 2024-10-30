Tories question ‘cover-up’ after Southport suspect charged with terror offence

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sir Keir Starmer’s political rivals have questioned whether a “cover-up” took place, as the suspect in the Southport attacks faces fresh charges in court, including for a terror offence.

Axel Rudakubana, the teenager accused of the fatal stabbing of three girls at a dance class in Southport, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court by video link on Wednesday charged with production of ricin, and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism.

Both Conservative leadership candidates said the government had questions to answer about new charges brought against the 18-year-old.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper has meanwhile urged the public not to speculate on the case in order to ensure the victims’ families get justice.

Rudakubana is already charged with the murders of Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, who were stabbed during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Hart Street, Southport, on July 29, as well as the attempted murder of eight other children, instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes, and possession of a knife.

Downing Street insisted the timing of the latest charging announcement was purely a decision by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

But Tory leadership candidate Robert Jenrick said he was concerned facts may have been withheld from the public.

He said: “Any suggestion of a cover-up will permanently damage public trust in whether we’re being told the truth about crime in our country. Keir Starmer must urgently explain to the country what he knew about the Southport attack and when he learned it.

Six-year-old Bebe King, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, died in the attack ( Merseyside Police/PA Wire )

“Across the board the hard reality of mass migration is being covered up. We need the truth – and we need to change.”

His Tory rival Kemi Badenoch said there were “serious questions to be asked of the police, the CPS and also of Keir Starmer’s response to the whole situation”.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, she added: “Parliament is the right place for this to happen.

“While we must abide by the rules of contempt of court and not prejudice this case, it is important that there is appropriate scrutiny.”

Downing Street denied the Government had been involved in the timing of the charging announcement.

A spokeswoman said: “No, charging decisions and when those are made are for the CPS.”

Ms Cooper meanwhile warned against speculating about the case, adding: “The most important thing is to get justice for Bebe, Alice and Elsie and their heartbroken families, and all those affected by the attack, and nobody should put that at risk.”

Professor Tim Atkins, Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy, and Dr Renu Bindra give an update into the investigation into the murders ( PA Wire )

The latest charges came after searches of Rudakubana’s home in Banks, Lancashire, Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The alleged terror offence relates to a PDF file entitled Military Studies In The Jihad Against The Tyrants, The Al Qaeda Training Manual.

Searches were carried out in the days after the attack, although it was not confirmed when the ricin was found.

According to the charges, authorised by the CPS on Tuesday, the toxin was produced on or before July 29, and Rudakubana was charged with possessing the document between August 29 2021 and July 30 2024.

Rudakubana is alleged to have entered the school holiday dance class at a small business park in Southport shortly before midday on July 29.

The day after the attack, thousands of people turned out for a peaceful vigil in the town but later a separate protest erupted into violence outside a mosque in the town.

In the following week, protests took place in dozens of towns and cities across the country and descended into violence and rioting, with asylum centre hotels in particular targeted.

More than 1,000 arrests have since been made and hundreds of people have been charged and jailed.

A provisional trial date for Rudakubana has been set for January next year.