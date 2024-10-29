For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A teenager accused of murdering three children in a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport has been charged with a terror offence and making a biological weapon.

Axel Rudakubana was charged with three counts of murder, ten counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article over the 29 July attack, which sparked widespread riots.

Six-year-old Bebe King and seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe were killed in the attack, while nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar died from her injuries in hospital afterwards.

Police and the Crown Prosecution Service announced on Tuesday that the 18-year-old has been further charged following searches of his home address in Banks, Lancashire.

Officers discovered a substance which was found to be ricin, a poison found in castor beans.

They also discovered a PDF file titled ‘Military studies in the jihad against the tyrants: the Al Qaeda training manual’ - a document likely to be useful to someone committing or preparing to commit a terrorist attack.

He has been charged with the production of a biological toxin, contrary to section one of the biological weapons act 1984, and possessing the manual under section 58 of the Terrorism Act.

Axel Rudakubana has been charged with three counts of murder (Elizabeth Cook) ( PA Wire )

However the attack at the Hart Space in Southport has not been declared a terrorist incident because no terror motive has been established, police confirmed. No ricin was found to have been present at the scene of the stabbing.

“At this time Counter Terrorism Policing has not declared the events of 29 July a terrorist incident,” Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said.

“I recognise that these new charges may lead to speculation. The matter for which Axel Rudakubana has been charged under the Terrorism Act doesn’t require motive to be established.

“For a matter to be declared a terrorist incident, motivation would need to be established.”

She pleaded for members of the public to engage in rumour or speculation.

“Don’t believe everything you read on social media,” she added. “We must not lose sight of the families of Elsie-Dot, Bebe and Alice who are still grieving.”

Six-year-old Bebe King, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, died in the attack (Merseyside Police/PA) ( PA Media )

Dr Renu Bindra, from the UK Health and Security Agency, said there was “no evidence that any victims, first responders or members of the public were exposed – either as part of the incident or afterwards”.

Most people impacted by ricin poisoning would develop symptoms within 24 hours of exposure, she added.

Sarah Hammond, chief crown prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised two further charges against Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, 18, from Banks in Lancashire.

“Axel Rudakubana already faces three charges of murder, 10 charges of attempted murder and one charge of possession of a knife – all relating to the incident at Hart Street, Southport on 29 July 2024.

“The two further offences relate to evidence obtained by Merseyside Police during searches of Axel Rudakubana’s home address, as part of the lengthy and complex investigation that followed the events of 29 July 2024.”

Far-right riots erupted across the country in the wake of the incident after misinformation about the suspect’s identity spread on social media.

Mr Rudakubana, who was born to Rwandan parents in Cardiff before his family moved to Banks, Lancashire, was 17 at the time of the stabbing.

The Recorder of Liverpool Andrew Menary KC overturned reporting restrictions preventing him from being named due to his age at a hearing at Liverpool Crown Court in August, noting that maintaining reporting restrictions risked misinformation continuing to be spread “in a vacuum”.

Mr Rudakubana is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court over the new charges on Wednesday.

More follows on this breaking news story...