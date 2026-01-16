For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A teenager who plotted a Southport copycat attack told friends he wanted to bomb an Oasis gig and researched local dance schools to target, a court has heard.

McKenzie Morgan, who recently turned 18, was sentenced to 14 months detention for possession of information likely to be useful to a terrorist.

The teenager admitted having the ‘Al Qaeda Training Manual’ - the same document used by violence obsessed Southport attacker Axel Rudakubana, who murdered three girls in mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift themed dance class in the Merseyside town in 2024.

Morgan, from Cwmbran in South Wales, told friends he wanted to target the Oasis concert in Cardiff on 4 July last year and had a note on his phone about a dance school and playground near his home.

The Old Bailey heard Morgan, who has autism spectrum disorder, praised Rudakubana in Snapchat messages between 7 April and 2 June last year, when he was still 17.

He shared images of the killer, saying that he wanted to engage in a similar terrorist-style attack and was trying to make the deadly poison ricin, prosecutor Corinne Bramwell told the court.

One of the people on Snapchat reported Morgan to police and he was also referred to children’s mental health services due to his mother’s concerns.

He went on to tell a psychiatric nurse on 2 June that he wanted to hurt others and planned to commit a Rudakubana-style attack, Ms Bramwell said.

Morgan said he had been researching bombs and poison and how to stab and kill people, having enjoyed watching terrorist attacks.

When he was arrested, he told police he was bored and he did not mean what he said and had just “intended to shock”.

He stated he was unhappy, had been bullied at school and had been experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Previously, Morgan could not be identified because of his age, but the restriction was lifted on his 18th birthday.

Mitigating, Michael Stradling pointed out that Morgan has no history of violence and asserted the greater risk was of self harm or the defendant suffering harm at the hands of others.

The barrister said: “I asked him what he wants to say and what I would describe as a true heartfelt manner he said that he wanted you to know that he is very sorry.”

More follows on this breaking news story...