Southport killer’s father ‘too scared’ to open son’s parcel he knew was a machete

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The father of the Southport attacker did not open the delivery of a machete, ordered by his son, despite knowing it was a knife because he was “scared”.

The inquiry heard that, in June 2023, a machete was delivered to the family home and that Alphonse Rudakubana knew the package contained the weapon because it was heavy and “in the shape of a knife”.

But when Nicholas Moss KC, counsel to the inquiry, asked why he didn’t open it, the father said “It wasn’t my property”, adding he was “scared of it”.

He asked: “So why, having intercepted the package, seeing that it was a knife or a bladed item, AR has specifically asked for it, he hasn’t reacted violently to it, why didn’t you open to check what on Earth it was that your son was actually buying?”

Mr Rudakubana responded: “I knew it was a knife already, I didn’t want to see it and had I opened it it would have been good because it would have led me to call the police because he would have done something bad.”

The is a breaking story more to follow...