Two men arrested after XL Bully killed in ‘deliberate attack’

Two men have been arrested after a dog believed to be an XL Bully was killed in an apparent targeted attack in Berkshire.

The men, aged 20 and 22, were arrested after the animal was “deliberately attacked and seriously injured” on 29 September in Slough, Thames Valley Police said.

The pair were detained on Friday at a home in the town, where a quantity of cannabis was also found, police added.

The 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B and possession of offensive weapon.

The 22-year-old was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B.

Last month, the RSPCA revealed shock figures showed a dramatic rise in abuse towards XL Bully dogs since the government ban on the breed, with reported incidents where the animals have been decapitated, injured and abandoned.

The animal charity said that in the eight months since the breed was banned on 31 December last year, reports of neglect have increased by 239 per cent.

The number of reports made to the animal charity of intentional harm to XL Bully dogs in the first eight months of 2024 was 103, compared to 39 in the same period in 2023.

Meanwhile, reports of XL Bully dogs being abandoned have increased by 692 per cent, with 103 reported to the charity during the same time period.

The government banned XL bullys following a series of attacks on people and other dogs throughout the country.

From 1 February, it became a criminal offence to own the XL bully breed in England and Wales without an exemption certificate.

Anyone who owns one of the dogs must have had the animal neutered, have it microchipped and keep it muzzled and on a lead in public, among other restrictions.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 101 or inform police via their website, quoting reference number 43240468625.

If you do not wish to speak to police or provide your details, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 alternatively.