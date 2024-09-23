Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Shock figures from the RSPCA show a dramatic rise in abuse toward XL Bully dogs since the government ban on the breed, with the animals decapitated, injured and abandoned.

The animal charity has revealed that in the eight months since it became illegal to own the breed on 31 December last year, reports of neglect have increased by 239 per cent.

The number of reports made to the RSPCA of intentional harm to XL Bully dogs in the first eight months of 2024 was 103, compared to 39 in the same period in 2023.

Recent disturbing incidents of abuse towards the breed include the body and head of a decapitated dog being found in a shallow grave in Evesham, while another dog found in a south London alleyway in January with a fractured skull.

The charity has also responded to reports of a cage with a dead XL Bully dog found floating in a Birmingham canal in June, and a puppy discovered in Bexleyheath with blunt force trauma injuries to its dead.

XL bullies have been banned since 31 December after a spate of deadly attacks ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, reports of XL Bully dogs being abandoned have increased by 692 per cent, with 103 reported to the charity during the same time period.

Dr Samantha Gaines, the RSPCA’s dog welfare expert, said: “These are very concerning figures. We’ve seen an increase generally in reports of serious abuse to animals - particularly intentional harm and beatings - but the increase in reports relating specifically to XL Bully types is very alarming and we fear this is a direct result of the recent UK Government ban on this type of dog.

“This could be a result of the extra pressures this ban has placed on desperate owners who may already be struggling to care for their dogs during this cost of living crisis. But even worse, these could be deliberate acts of cruelty towards dogs who have become increasingly demonised in recent months.

“We’re also heartbroken that many dogs have been and will be put to sleep simply because they are considered to be dangerous because they look a certain way.”

Tens of thousands of the dogs are still kept by their owners who have successfully been granted exemption certificates. Under the agreements, they dogs must always being on the lead, muzzled in public and having been neutered.

Despite the ban, exclusive figures obtained by The Independent revealed that dog attacks have continued to rise, with 6,392 attacks recorded by police in England and Wales in the five months from 1 February.

This was up from 5,888 in the same period in 2023 with campaign groups slamming the “knee-jerk” policy while demanding an overhaul of legislation by the new Labour government.