Sixth person arrested after fatal shooting of Joanne Penney in Talbot Green

A sixth person has now been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Joanne Penney, South Wales Police said.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting in Llys Illtyd, Talbot Green, at about 6.10pm on Sunday.

Police and paramedics attended the scene and found Ms Penney, 40, suffering serious injuries. She died at the scene.

South Wales Police have arrested a 20-year-old man from the St Mellons area of Cardiff, and he remains in custody.

( PA )

The sixth arrest comes as a man from Talbot Green arrested on Sunday has been released without charge. He has been bailed for further inquiries following an allegation of assault.

On Tuesday night, four more people were arrested in the Leicestershire Police force area in connection to the incident – a 21-year-old woman from Oadby, Leicestershire, a 27-year-old man from Oadby, a 68-year-old man from Braunstone Town and a 39-year-old woman from Leicester.

A warrant of further detention in relation to those four arrested in Leicestershire was granted by magistrates on Wednesday.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ceri Hughes said: “Detectives working on this investigation are making significant progress with their inquiries.

“Whilst this additional arrest is a significant development, the investigation into Joanne’s death is continuing and we have a team of experienced detectives and specialist staff working hard to establish the circumstances of this tragic incident.”

Ms Hughes added: “Thank you to everyone who has spoken to us and who has assisted us with this investigation so far.

“I would urge anyone who has information, either about Joanne’s death or what happened at the property in Llys Illtyd on Sunday evening, to do the right thing and come forward – the smallest piece of information could be of vital importance.”

Police claim that two vehicles – a distinctive beige Nissan Note (BK61 ZDC) and a black Volvo XC40 (FD24 PZF) travelled from the Leicester area sometime after 10.30am on Sunday, March 9, into South Wales before leaving shortly after the shooting.

Anybody with information or footage, such as CCTV or dashcam, can submit it via this online portal .

Alternatively, please contact police by one of the following means, quoting occurrence number 2500075709.