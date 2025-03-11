Four more arrests after Joanne Penny killed in Talbot Green shooting

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Four more people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Joanne Penney, South Wales Police said.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting in Llys Illtyd, Talbot Green, at about 6.10pm on Sunday.

Officers and paramedics attended and found Ms Penney, 40, suffering serious injuries.

open image in gallery ( Ben Birchall/PA Wire )

She died at the scene and a 42-year-old man from Talbot Green was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Her sister Nikki posted a selfie of the siblings to Facebook, adding: “Love you so much sis. I’m broken without you.”

On Monday night, four more people were arrested in the Leicestershire Police force area in connection to the incident – a 21-year-old woman from Oadby, Leicestershire, a 27-year-old man from Oadby, a 68-year-old man from Braunstone Town and a 39-year-old woman from Leicester.

They are all in custody and will be questioned.

Det Ch Supt Ceri Hughes said: "While these arrests are a significant development, the investigation into Joanne’s death is continuing and we have a team of experienced detectives and specialist staff working hard to establish the circumstances of this terrible incident.”

Police claim that two vehicles – a distinctive beige Nissan Note (BK61 ZDC) and a black Volvo XC40 (FD24 PZF) travelled from the Leicester area sometime after 10.30am on Sunday, March 9, into South Wales before leaving shortly after the shooting.

She added: "We need information about the movement of these vehicles and their occupants, including any dashcam footage, particularly from commercial vehicles, for any journeys on Sunday. Both vehicles were seized following last night’s arrests and will be subject to forensic examination.

“The investigation has continued at pace, and we are working hard to establish a motive for Joanne’s killing. We are exploring several lines of enquiry, including the possibility that she was the victim of mistaken identity.

“I would urge anyone who has information, either about Joanne’s death or what happened at the property in Llys Illtyd on Sunday evening, to do the right thing and come forward – the smallest piece of information could be of vital importance.”

Anybody with information or footage, such as CCTV or dashcam, can submit it via this online portal .

Alternatively, please contact police by one of the following means, quoting occurrence number 2500075709.