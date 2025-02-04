Tributes paid to 15-year-old boy killed in Sheffield school stabbing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The boy who was killed in stabbing at a school in Sheffield has been named locally as 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose.

Tributes were paid to the boy after officers were called to the scene of the incident at All Saints Catholic High School in Granville Road at 12:17pm on Monday,

Harvey suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital, before he pronounced dead in the afternoon.

Friends, family and members of the shocked local community gathered in Sheffield on Monday evening and paid tribute to the boy on social media.

“Rest easy my bro absolute heart broken,” one friend wrote.

open image in gallery The teenager killed in a stabbing at a school in Sheffield has been named as Harvey Willgoose ( Facebook )

Another said: “Absolutely no words to this devastation absolutely heartbreaking R.I.P Harvey Willgoose.

“I’m so sorry this has happened to you you really didn’t deserve this.”

Sir Keir Starmer, who was at a dinner with EU leaders in Brussels, said on Monday evening his “heart goes out” to the family of the victim.

open image in gallery A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, South Yorkshire Police said. ( Danny Lawson/PA Wire )

In a statement, the Prime Minister said: “It is horrific and senseless news that a boy has died after a stabbing in Sheffield.

“I am deeply grateful to the first responders, the police officers and the medical staff who are offering support and reassurance.

“My heart goes out to the family and loved ones of the boy, the staff and students at the school and the entire community of Sheffield.”

open image in gallery A general view of All Saints Catholic High School ( Danny Lawson/PA Wire )

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, South Yorkshire Police said.

Floral tributes, candles and balloons were laid on a wall outside the school on Monday, with a note left calling the victim the “life of the party” with a “bubbly personality”.

“You’ll be missed by many. You beautiful boy. Forever 15,” the note read.

open image in gallery Friends, family and members of the shocked local community gathered in Sheffield on Monday evening and paid tribute to the boy on social media. ( Danny Lawson/PA Wire )

An All Saints Catholic High School pupil paid tribute to the teenager outside the school.

The 17-year-old said: “He was such a lovely lad, he was cheeky, but was lovely. He would make your day better hearing him down that hallway. You didn’t have to personally know him to be upset.

“Teachers loved him, students loved him, everyone loved him. I’ve been at the school for seven years now and nothing like this has ever, ever happened.”

Police continue to urge people to avoid the area and Granville Road remains closed from the tram stop to Fitzwalter Road.

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh called the incident, which happened in her constituency, “horrific news”.

The Labour MP posted to Facebook: “A criminal investigation will now obviously take place, but serious questions will have to be answered about how this could have happened and I will be working with the school, the police and the council to make sure they are.”