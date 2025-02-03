For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A teenager has been arrested after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed at a school in Sheffield.

Officers were called to All Saints Catholic High School after reports of a stabbing, South Yorkshire Police said.

A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries. His family is aware, the force added.

Emergency services are on scene and the school grounds currently remain closed.

Granville Road is closed from the tram stop to Fitzwalter Road, while people are being urged to avoid the area.

In a post on their website, a police spokesperson said: “Following a stabbing at a school in Sheffield, a teenage boy has been detained by police and our officers are on scene.

“At 12.17pm today (Monday 3 February) we received reports of a stabbing at All Saints Catholic High School on Granville Road in Sheffield.

“A 15-year-old boy is enroute to hospital with serious injuries. His family is aware.

“Emergency services are on scene and the school grounds currently remain closed.

“Granville Road is closed from the tram stop to Fitzwalter Road, and we are urging people to avoid the area while emergency services carry out their work.

“We would like to reassure parents of pupils that we do not deem there to be a further risk at the school and further updates will be shared when possible.”

