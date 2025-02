For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A teenage boy has been charged with the murder of 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose, who was stabbed to death at a school in Sheffield.

The boy, who remains unnamed, will appear before Sheffield Youth Court today.

More to follow...