Man arrested after 36-hour armed stand-off at block of flats
A man has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences after a 36-hour stand off with police at a block of flats in Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of affray, criminal damage, possession of a firearm, threats to kill and communicate with a bomb hoax. He remains in police custody at this time.
Police responded to concerns for a man at The Gateway apartment building near Broad Street, Sheffield, just after 7pm on Monday. They said the man allegedly had weapons and posed a risk to himself.
The Gateway apartment building was evacuated and people who lived in neighbouring buildings were asked to stay indoors while officers conducted their work.
More follows...