Major police incident as roads evacuated and armed officers surround Sheffield flats

Residents have been evacuated from their homes after police were called to reports of a man alleged to have weapons inside a property.

South Yorkshire Police closed the road after they responded to concerns for a man at The Gateway apartment building near Broad Street, Sheffield, just after 7pm on Monday.

They said: “We responded to concerns for a man inside a property, alleged to have weapons and pose a risk to himself.”

Those who live in the building where the property is were evacuated. People who lived within neighbouring buildings were asked to stay indoors while offers conducted their work.

A resident at The Gateway told The Independent: “Police evacuated The Gateway building just after 7:30pm, residents were then told by police just after 9pm that Ponds Forge leisure centre was being set up to receive residents so we headed there.”

He continued: “The council liaison team has various areas for us. Water and snacks were provided and eventually we got air mattresses and blankets. Breakfast was provided this morning. We’re all still here.”

He has received no further updates about when he will be able to return to his home.

Other emergency services remain at the scene and the Sheffield Parkway road closures remained in place between Park Square roundabout and Derek Dooley way.

Police suggested motorists find alternative routes and said trams would also be affected in the area by the incident.