A man has been jailed for life for murdering a mother who was stabbed in front of her three-year-old daughter during Notting Hill Carnival’s family day.

Shakeil Thibou, 20, has been sentenced at the Old Bailey for life with a minimum term of 29 years for stabbing Cher Maximen, 32, who died in hospital six days later of her injuries.

She had been enjoying the festivities with her friends when she became caught up in a fight involving a group of men and suffered a fatal knife wound to her groin.

Moments before, Thibou had carried out an “equally horrifying attack” on a man who was backing away from him.

Speaking outside court after his conviction, TJ Jacobs, a relative of Ms Maximen, thanked the jury for ensuring justice for the woman affectionately known as “Princess Cher” and “Cherbear”.

Shakeil Thibou has been jailed for life with a minimum of 29 years

She said: “Cher was pure magic — radiant, loving, passionate, and kind. She brought creativity, style, and flawless flair to everything she did. She was a dedicated mother, a devoted granddaughter, niece, sister, and friend.

“This senseless act of violence has cut short a life that had so much more to offer the world and was only just beginning to blossom.”

The court heard that a disturbance broke out at about 5.48pm between the defendants and at least two other males close to where Ms Maximen was standing with her group.

The crowd parted as Sheldon Thibou got into a physical confrontation with the males, prompting Pc Mort to step in to break it up, jurors had heard.

Ms Maximen was knocked to the ground after Adjei Isaac, who was backing away from the violence, came into contact with her, then managed to partially get to her feet.

She appeared to lift her right leg at Shakeil Thibou who raised the knife directly towards her and deliberately stabbed her in her groin, jurors heard.

Judge Philip Katz KC said Thibou’s “brazen” attack had been carried out in broad daylight in front of families and the police.

He said it was “not possible to overstate the impact” of Ms Maximen’s death on her family and friends.

“Cher Maximen took her three-year-old daughter to a children’s day at the Notting Hill Carnival,” he said.

Bodyworn footage of Shakeil Thibou during the Notting Hill Carnival's family day

“Instead of them both just enjoying a fun day together, that child witnessed her mother being murdered in front of her.

“The police were totally outnumbered as the violence spun out of control. Just watching the bodyworn footage was terrifying.

“When violence broke out, you were quick to move to join in. You were so fired up that you didn’t hesitate to use your knife.

“You were so brazen that it was carried out in front of police officers.”

Thibou was found guilty of murder and also convicted of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to 20-year-old Adjei Isaac with intent, and having an offensive weapon.

His brother Sheldon Thibou, 25, was found guilty of violent disorder and assaulting Pc Oliver Mort, who tried to intervene.

A third brother, Shaeim Thibou, 22, was cleared of violent disorder but convicted of assaulting Pc Mort.