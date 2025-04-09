Man guilty of murdering woman in front of her daughter at Notting Hill Carnival

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has been found guilty of murdering a woman in front of her three-year-old daughter during Notting Hill Carnival’s family day.

Shakeil Thibou, 20, stabbed Cher Maximen, 32, in the groin as her young daughter was close by on August 25 last year.

Moments before, he had carried out an “equally horrifying attack” on a man who was backing away from him, prosecutor Ed Brown KC said.

On Wednesday, Thibou was found guilty of murder by a majority of 10 to two jurors.

He was also convicted of attempting to cause grievous bodily to 20-year-old Adjei Isaac with intent, and having an offensive weapon.

His brother Sheldon Thibou, 25, was found guilty of violent disorder and assaulting Pc Oliver Mort, who tried to intervene.

A third brother, Shaeim Thibou, 22, was cleared of violent disorder but convicted of assaulting Pc Mort after the jury deliberated for 50 hours and 33 minutes.

There was a shout of “yes” from Ms Maximen’s family in court as the verdicts were delivered.

Speaking outside court, TJ Jacobs, a relative of Ms Maximen, thanked the jury for ensuring justice for the woman affectionately known as “Princess Cher” and “Cherbear”.

She said: “Cher was pure magic — radiant, loving, passionate, and kind. She brought creativity, style, and flawless flair to everything she did. She was a dedicated mother, a devoted granddaughter, niece, sister, and friend.

“This senseless act of violence has cut short a life that had so much more to offer the world and was only just beginning to blossom.”

She added: “Knife crime continues to devastate communities across the UK. The Government must urgently address the root causes – the systemic failures in education, children’s services, youth services, mental health services impacting the many disengaged and disenfranchised young people…

“This is not just about reducing crime, it’s about saving lives, restoring hope, and building safe strong communities.”

Ms Maximen would not have wanted the Notting Hill Carnival, which embodies the spirit of London’s diverse community, to be cancelled, she said.

But Ms Jacobs said “growing safety concerns” should be addressed to ensure the legacy of the “iconic event” for future generations.

Grandmother Vyleen Maximen said: “Cher was my first born grandchild, my friend. I held you in my arms when you were born. Thirty-two years of loving, laughing, playing, crying and holidaying with you. I will no longer have that pleasure ever again. I won’t see you get married or having more children.

“I will never hear your key in my front door shouting ‘hello nanny’.”

The Old Bailey had heard how a disturbance broke out at about 5.48pm between the defendants and at least two other males close to where Ms Maximen was standing with her group.

The crowd parted as Sheldon Thibou got into a physical confrontation with the males, prompting Pc Mort to step in to break it up, jurors had heard.

Sheldon Thibou was holding a stun gun as he and Shaeim hit out at the officer, the court heard.

Meanwhile, Shakeil Thibou thrust a “huge” knife repeatedly towards Mr Isaac’s stomach, only missing him because the victim drew back.

Ms Maximen was knocked to the ground after Mr Isaac came into contact with her, then managed to partially get to her feet, Mr Brown said.

She appeared to lift her right leg at Shakeil Thibou who raised the knife directly towards her and deliberately stabbed her in her groin, jurors heard.

Mr Brown said: “The injuries inflicted on Ms Maximen were fatal – the defendant had killed her. It was a truly shocking attack, and regarded as such by those around it.”

The defendants, of Hammersmith, west London, had denied the charges against them although Sheldon Thibou admitted having the stun gun.

In his defence, Shakeil Thibou claimed he picked up the knife at the carnival and acted in self-defence against Mr Isaac.

He claimed the death of Ms Maximen was an accident.

However, the prosecution case was that the knife was brought to the scene by the defendant, and that another blade was found during a search of his room.

The judge just set sentencing for Shakeil Thibou on May 16.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Gammampila, from Scotland Yard, said: “My heart goes out to Cher’s family and friends. She was a loving mother who went to Notting Hill Carnival to enjoy what should have been a care-free day in the company of friends and her young daughter. Her life was ended in the most senseless way.

“In stark contrast, Shakeil Thibou went to Carnival not to be part of the celebration, but to engage in violence. Why else would he have arrived armed with a large knife and seeking confrontation?

“His reckless and dangerous actions took Cher’s life and narrowly avoided killing a second man too.”

He said the investigation team had worked “tirelessly” to build a case and ensure justice for Ms Maximen’s family and friends.

He added: “They had to go through the pain of witnessing her final moments throughout the trial. I commend their bravery and the dignified way they have handled this tragedy. I hope that today’s result brings some small amount of closure for them.”

Emma Currie, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “This is a profoundly tragic case where a young child lost her mother, on what was meant to be a family-friendly day for them both at the carnival.

“Cher was caught up in the panicked crowd caused by the actions of the Thibou brothers, who robbed her of her life and the chance to see her little girl grow up.

“The brothers’ actions showed no regard for the hundreds of people around them. They were undeterred by the police presence close by, with Sheldon and Shaeim assaulting the police officers who quickly and bravely intervened.

“The jury has carefully considered all the evidence before returning guilty verdicts, which I hope will bring a sense of justice for the community. Our thoughts remain with Cher’s family and friends as they deal with this unimaginable loss.”