Former Premier League star in court over alleged XL Bully attack

A former Premier League footballer is in court after his two dogs, an XL Bully and an American bulldog, allegedly attacked a man.

Saïd Benrahma, who previously played as a winger for West Ham, is facing two counts of owning dangerously out of control dogs when he was living in Hornchurch in east London in 2023.

The charges relate to a man named Luke Rehbin, who alleges he was injured by the XL Bully, while claiming the American bulldog also went for him during an incident near his home.

Benrahma had been due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 2 October, but was unable to attend due to being in Saudi Arabia.

open image in gallery Benrahma is currently living in Saudi Arabia where he plays for Neom SC ( PA Wire )

The case was adjourned and he is next due to appear for a plea hearing at the same court on 16 October.

If found guilty, punishments for having dangerously out-of-control dogs can range from an unlimited fine to a prison sentence, as well as a ban on owning dogs or having the pets euthanised.

The Algerian footballer first began his career with Ligue 1 team Nice before moving to Brentford in 2018, scoring 27 goals in 83 appearances.

In October 2020, he moved to West Ham on an initial season-long loan deal, before moving permanently in 2021. At the time, he was West Ham’s third most expensive signing of all time after he joined for £30m.

He scored 24 goals in 155 games for the east London team before being loaned to Lyon in Ligue 1, and then transferring to Neom SC in Saudi Arabia for a £13m transfer.

As well as club sport, he has also made 40 appearances for the national Algeria team and has scored four goals.