Russell Brand accused of ‘dragging’ woman to male toilet, court documents reveal

Comedian Russell Brand is accused of touching a woman’s breasts and dragging another woman towards a male toilet by the arm, according to court documents.

Brand, 49, who is understood to be living in the United States, was charged by post in April with one count each of rape, indecent assault and oral rape, as well as two counts of sexual assault.

The charges relate to four separate women.

The police inquiry was sparked by a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches in September 2023, in which a number of women accused the actor of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse.

It is unclear whether or not Brand will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

However, in a video posted on the social media platform X after he was charged, he said: “I am now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court and I’m incredibly grateful for that.”

Brand was also issued with a court summons.

Court documents which lay out the details of the charges show Brand is accused of indecently assaulting a woman in 2001 by “grabbing her arm and dragging her towards a male toilet” and sexually assaulting another woman in Westminster, London, in 2004, by touching her breasts without her consent.

Brand is also charged with orally raping the woman he is accused of sexually assaulting in 2004.

The comedian is further alleged to have raped a woman in 1999 in the Bournemouth area, and sexually assaulted another woman between 2004 and 2005 in Westminster.

Brand, who presented a BBC Radio 2 show between 2006 and 2008, left the role after an on-air prank when he left a “lewd” voicemail for Fawlty Towers actor Andrew Sachs about his granddaughter.

He also presented on Big Brother spin-off shows Big Brother’s Big Mouth and Big Brother: Celebrity Hijack in the noughties.

The TV and film star was married to US pop singer Katy Perry from 2010 to 2012 but is now married to Laura Gallacher, the sister of presenter Kirsty.

The couple has two children, Mabel and Peggy.