Woman dies as man arrested on suspicion of murder in Rochdale car collision

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A woman has died after four people were injured in two collisions with a car in Rochdale on Saturday, police said.

A 49-year-old male driver has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and remanded into custody, police said, adding that the incident is being treated as isolated.

The woman had been airlifted to hospital after she was hit by a car in Whitworth Road – and three pedestrians, including a child, were injured in Woodgate Avenue, around two miles away.

All three who were injured suffered minor injuries and have since been discharged from hospital, police added.

The incidents are not being treated as terrorism-related.

Assistant Chief Constable John Webster said the “actions of a single person have caused significant damage to the people of Rochdale”.

He added that today’s arrest was not related to a counter-terrorism arrest made on Saturday evening.

ACC Webster added: “We are aware of comments on social media about the driver’s identity and ethnicity. The suspect is a white male currently in custody and no further details can be released at this time.

“I also want to reassure the public that ongoing efforts are being taken to ensure the safety of people in Rochdale and our Major Incident Team are conducting several lines of enquiry. The lone offender has been arrested on suspicion of murder and it is being treated as an isolated incident, with both scenes now closed and roads reopened.

“To all those people affected by yesterday’s tragic events, community solidarity and unity is vital in times like these and especially for the families and friends of those impacted by this incident.”