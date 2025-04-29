Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Girl, 6, dies after being hit by Range Rover

Emily Smith
Tuesday 29 April 2025 06:57 EDT
Comments
A six-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car in Rochdale (PA Wire)

A six-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a Range Rover was travelling west on Ashfield Road on Monday evening when it hit the child, who was on the carriageway.

Emergency services attended; however, the girl died from her injuries.

The driver remained at the scene, and no arrests have been made.

An investigation by GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is ongoing.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward with information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police
Anyone with information is asked to contact police (Alamy/PA)

Detective Constable Thomas Johnson, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, passed on his condolences to the girl’s family.

“The thoughts of everyone from our investigating team are with them and we are continuing to support them where we can,” he said.

“As our work progresses, we are asking for anyone with any information to please come forward.

“You may have witnessed last night’s incident, or have relevant CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage.

“If you can send this to our officers, this would be greatly appreciated as we put together a complete picture of last night’s incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or via gmp.police.uk, quoting log 2683 of 28/04/25.

Alternatively, information can be passed to the SCIU on 0161 856 4741 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

